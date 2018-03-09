Militants open fire with anti-aircraft guns at checkpoint near Eastern Ghouta

AL-WAFIDEEN /Syria/, March 9. /TASS/. Militants have shelled with anti-aircraft guns the checkpoint in the village of Al-Wafideen, no-one was hurt in the incident, Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.

"About half an hour later the humanitarian corridor had been closed in Eastern Ghouta, the Al-Wafideen checkpoint came under shelling by militants," Zolotukhin said. "According to preliminary information, the fire was conducted from anti-aircraft guns with proximity fuses. Luckily, casualties were avoided."

Earlier, the 15-truck convoy was reported to have reached Eastern Ghouta. The convoy of international humanitarian organizations left Al-Wafideen earlier in the day. The reconciliation center hopes that several dozens of civilians and militants with their families will evacuate from the area.