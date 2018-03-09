Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nationalists vow to disrupt Russian presidential vote in Ukraine

World
March 09, 7:49 UTC+3 KIEV

The nationalists vowed to block access to Russian diplomatic missions, where the vote will be held

KIEV, March 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists has vowed to disrupt the Russian presidential vote at polling stations that will open on premises of Russian diplomatic missions to the country, the nationalist Svoboda movement said.

"The combined forces of nationalists - Svoboda, the Right Sector [outlawed in Russia - TASS] and the National Corps - will not allow holding the vote for the Russian president in Ukraine," Svoboda said in a statement posted on its website.

The nationalists vowed to block access to Russian diplomatic missions.

In early February, Russia notified the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about plans to open four polling stations on the country’s territory in order to provide Russian citizens living in Ukraine with an opportunity to cast ballots in the presidential election scheduled to take place on March 18. Besides, Russia requested that the Ukrainian authorities take steps to ensure security during the vote.

According to the Russian embassy in Ukraine, polling stations will be open on the premises of the Russian embassy in Kiev, as well as in the Russian consulate generals in Lvov, Odessa and Kharkov.

Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky earlier told TASS he expected difficulties in arranging presidential election vote in Ukraine. He did not rule out that provocations may take place in the country, adding that he was "concerned for our fellow citizens.".

