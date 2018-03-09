Over 100 people killed in East Ghouta in past 48 hours — UN

UN, March 8. /TASS/. In the past two days, more than 100 people were killed in Eastern Ghouta in clashes, airstrikes and shelling, UN secretary general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

He said clashes in Eastern Ghouta and mortar shelling of Damascus continue, putting the civilian population in danger and preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching thousands of those in need.

"The ongoing hostilities in East Ghouta have reportedly resulted in over 100 deaths in the past 48 hours," the spokesman said. "Since 24 February, when the Security Council adopted Resolution 2401 demanding a cessation of hostilities, hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and thousands injured due to fighting, air and ground strikes."

Dujarric confirmed that the United Nations, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross were unable to resume their humanitarian assistance to residents of Douma, a settlement in Eastern Ghouta. The delivery began on Tuesday but was disrupted by airstrikes and shelling.

The UN official said the international organization is ready to continue its assistance to war-torn and besieged regions when the situation stabilizes.

He called on all conflict sides to immediately ensure safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid convoys.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides in Syria said international humanitarian organizations in cooperation with the Syrian government had to adjourn a humanitarian delivery to Douma, scheduled for early March 8, due to intensified attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

Doctors Without Borders published its own statistics on Eastern Ghouta casualties on Wednesday. According to the organization, a total of 1,005 people were killed and 4,829 injured in clashes, air and ground strikes between February 18 and March 3. The statistics is based on data provided by hospitals supported by the organization.