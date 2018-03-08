Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Inauguration of re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman was held in Prague

World
March 08, 19:39 UTC+3 PRAGUE

The Prague Castle informed that Zeman’s first foreign visit after the inauguration will be to Slovakia in the beginning of April

PRAGUE, March 8. /TASS/. The inauguration ceremony of Czech Republic’s reelected President Milos Zeman took place at the Prague Castle on Thursday.

It was held at a joint meeting of the lower and upper chambers of the national parliament in the Vladislav Hall of the ancient imperial residence (of the rulers of the Bohemian Kingdom and the Holy Roman Empire - TASS).

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the political, business, scientific and cultural elite of the country, high-ranking foreign guests, including Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmeevsky.

"I herby swear allegiance to the Czech Republic. I swear to uphold its Constitution and laws and to implement them. I swear upon my honor that I shall conscientiously perform my office and shall not misuse my position." he said, swearing in on the constitution.

Zeman was first elected as the head of the state in 2013. On Thursday, it has been exactly five years since his inauguration. His second tenure will expire on March 8, 2023.

Zeman became the third, after Vaclav Havel and Vaclav Klaus, President of the Czech Republic.

The Prague Castle informed that Zeman’s first foreign visit after the inauguration will be to Slovakia in the beginning of April. After that he will visit Poland, Germany, Austria and Hungary. This year the president also plans to visit Israel.

