VIENNA, March 8. /TASS/. A native of Afghanistan has confessed to knife attacks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, the Vienna police department reported on Thursday.

He claimed that he did it while being aggressive because of a desperate life situation.

On Wednesday night, the 23-year-old man attacked passers-by in Vienna with a knife. He wounded three people who were members of the same family and then attacked his compatriot. The attacker was captured by the police at the crime scene.