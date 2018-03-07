Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japanese PM lauds Putin’s strong spirit, love of Russia

World
March 07, 16:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Shinzo Abe, "Putin is very much fond of his country"

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe considers Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a strong leader with whom it is possible to resolve various issues, as he himself said in Russian TV and radio journalist Vladimir Solovyov’s documentary dubbed World Order 2018, which was released on social media.

Read also

Abe says Putin’s visit to Japan ushered in new era in bilateral relations

"Putin is very much fond of his country and has a strong spirit," Abe said. The Japanese prime minister added that "talks often turn out to be very difficult." "But I am sure that together we can resolve the most complicated issues," he stressed. According to Abe, the world has been facing a lot of complex problems, including the situation in Syria, the fight against terrorism and the North Korea issue.

"It is impossible to resolve these problems, particularly the Ukrainian conflict, unless Russia takes part in dialogue," he said.

Abe also shared his impressions from a joint visit to Tokyo’s Kodokan Judo Institute that he had made together with Putin in December 2016. "When people enter Kodokan, it is easy to tell if they are judokas or not," the Japanese prime minister said, explaining that before stepping on the tatami, each judoka must take a deep bow. "Despite being a president, Putin took a bow upon entering Kodokan. President Putin is undoubtedly a true judoka," Abe concluded.

