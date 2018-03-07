Two people survived helicopter crash in Chechnya — source

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Two people have survived a Mi-8 helicopter crash in Chechnya, according to preliminary data, a local law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"Three people have died, two have survived, and the other four are missing," the source said.

One survivor was reported earlier. Another local emergency source also confirmed to TASS there were "survivors."

Three people died in the Mi-8 helicopter crash, the Chechen Health ministry told TASS.

"Three people have died, according to our data," the ministry said. "Four medical crews from the Itum-Kalinsky and Shatoisky Districts are working at the site [of the crash,] as well as two crews from the Disaster Medical Center.

The Chechen Health Ministry reported that one person was injured in the crash and was evacuated. The emergencies services earlier reported there were nine people on board the Mi-8 of the Russian border service: two people survived, three died and four are missing.