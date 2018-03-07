Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US slaps sanctions on Pyongyang over use of chemical weapons

World
March 07, 7:32 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The new measures are an "addition to existing US comprehensive sanctions against targeting unlawful North Korean activities"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, March 7. /TASS/. The US Department of State has announced that sanctions will be imposed on North Korea for using chemical weapons in last year’s assassination of North Korean leader’s half-brother in the Kuala Lumpur airport.

"On February 22, 2018, the United States determined <…> that the Government of North Korea used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam, in the Kuala Lumpur airport," US Secretary of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

She said the new measures "are in addition to existing US comprehensive sanctions against targeting unlawful North Korean activities."

"The sanctions took effect upon publication of this determination in the Federal Register on March 5, 2018," the spokesperson said.

Read also
Kim Jong-nam

Media: North Korean leader’s half-brother murdered in Malaysia

She went on to say that "the United States strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons to conduct an assassination."

"We cannot afford to tolerate a North Korean WMD program of any kind," Nauert added.

Kim Jong-nam, the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died on February 13, 2017, on the way to hospital from the Kuala Lumpur airport. Before his death, he applied to the airport’s ground service for help, complaining about strong dizziness and saying that an unknown person had sprayed some liquid in his face and escaped.

The Malaysian police announced on February 24, 2017, that the autopsy results suggested Kim Jong-nam had died of his exposure to VX nerve agent.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian watchdog denies authenticity of crashed plane's black-box transcript
2
Erdogan vows not to cancel S-400 deal with Russia despite likely sanctions
3
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
4
Forbes lists 103 Russian billionaires with overall wealth of $414 bln
5
Russia’s Iskander-M to remain unmatched until at least 2025 — official
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of new pistol
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама