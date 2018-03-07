Russia still guarantees militants safe exit from Eastern Ghouta — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia continues to guarantee militants and their families a safe exit from Eastern Ghouta and calls for an end to violence, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said.

"Our security guarantees concerning your and your families’ exit remain in force. The necessary transport and security along the entire route will be ensured," he said.

He stressed that Russia "calls on the leaders of illegal armed groups to put an end to war crimes and let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta."

Yevtushenko said that despite the extremely tense situation in Eastern Ghouta, the overall situation in Syria tends to stabilize, including as a result of the UN Security Council Resolution 2401.

"The UN Security Council’s Resolution 2401, which establishes a 30-day ceasefire on the entire territory of the country, is facilitating the process in many ways," Gen Yevtushenko said. "Monitoring showed over the past several days that the parties to the conflict observe the ceasefire by and large. Also, we note a decrease in destructions.".