Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian observers note reduction in shelling in Eastern Ghouta

World
March 06, 17:31 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 6. /TASS/. Russian military observers have reported a drop in the intensity of the shelling in the humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta, member of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Militants reject Russia’s proposal to leave Eastern Ghouta

"Despite the fact that the situation near the humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta and around Damascus remains tense, a reduction in the shelling of the El-Vafedin checkpoint and neighboring areas was reported today. It may be connected with the consideration of our proposal to withdraw from the area by members of some illegal armed groups," the major general noted. Still, the shelling of the Damascus suburbs continues, he said.

"The Tishrin hospital in the community of Dahiyat al-Assad was shelled from mortars yesterday morning. The shelling was conducted from the town of Douma from the area controlled by the Jaysh al-Islam group," Zolotukhin added.

"We again call on the leaders of the illegal armed groups to stop violating the ceasefire and provide exit for civilians or leave Eastern Ghouta themselves," he concluded.

Proposals of withdrawal

On Monday, the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria expressed readiness to secure a safe exit from Eastern Ghouta for militants and members of their families if they do not want to let the civilians leave the area.

"The Reconciliation Center guarantees the inviolability of all militants who decided to leave Eastern Ghouta with personal weapons and families," the report says. According to the report, members of armed groups will be provided transport means and security along the entire traffic route.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order, a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 local time (from 10:00 to 15:00 Moscow time) was launched in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27. The first pauses were disrupted by the militants who repeatedly shelled the corridor through which civilians were to leave the area.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама