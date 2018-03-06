Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US plans to attend the Afghanistan conference in Tashkent

World
March 06, 4:11 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Department of State sees the Tashkent conference as part of an extension of the Kabul Process

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. The United States plans to participate in an international conference on peace and security in Afghanistan, which will be held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent in late March, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State told TASS.

"We are planning to attend the Tashkent conference. We have not yet decided at what level but hope to make that decision soon," she said.

"We do see the Tashkent conference as part of an extension of the Kabul Process. For us, what is important is that these mechanisms and conferences be Afghan-owned and led," Wells stressed.

"As you know, the Tashkent conference came out of a meeting between President Ghani and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, the first visit by an Afghan leader to Uzbekistan, which produced a variety of agreements, including important economic agreements to expand connectivity between the two countries," the diplomat said.

"We think that Central Asia and Uzbekistan in particular with the presidency of Mirziyoyev have an important role to play in stitching Afghanistan back into the region, and the energy ties, the trade ties, the people-to-people ties are extremely important to Afghanistan’s stabilization. So yes, we do support this initiative," Wells stressed when commenting on the coming meeting in Tashkent.

In late February, speaking after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov confirmed that invitations to the conference in Tashkent had been sent to Moscow, Washington, Beijing, the UN and the European Union. The meeting will be held on March 26-27. "This meeting will be held at the level of foreign ministers," Kamilov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
More Russian businessmen want to be on 'London list' — ombudsman
3
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
4
US opposes interaction with Taliban as a counter to Islamic State
5
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
6
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
7
Russia’s defense ministry to sign contract for 12 Su-57 fighter jets
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама