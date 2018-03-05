Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Four Russians detained in Istanbul on suspicion of trafficking banned substances

World
March 05, 23:05 UTC+3 ANKARA

Russian Consulate-General Spokesman Sergey Losev told that the Consulate-General in Istanbul stays in touch with the detained Russians and with the law enforcement agencies

ANKARA, March 5./TASS/. Law enforcement officers detained in Istanbul on Monday four Russian nationals, suspected of trafficking outlawed substances, Russian Consulate-General Spokesman Sergey Losev told TASS.

"Law enforcement agencies of Istanbul have detained four Russian nationals in the city on suspicion that they were trafficking banned substances," Losev said, adding that the Consulate-General received a phone call with the news at 14pm. "Two of them remain in custody," the spokesman added.

He also said that the Consulate-General in Istanbul stays in touch with the detained Russians and with the law enforcement agencies.

