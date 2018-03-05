Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cocaine-filled parcel from Colombia seized at Moscow post office

World
March 05, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parcel had almost 85 grams of cocaine

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Customs officers at a Moscow international post office have seized cocaine hidden in a parcel sent for a Muscovite from Colombia, a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Russian customs seize ecstasy trove from Belgium in huge postal drug bust

"At a customs point at the international post office a parcel was found that had been sent from Colombia to an address of a Moscow citizen. The plastic bag with a Margarita limon sign on it contained white powder. Tests showed this was cocaine," the source said.

The parcel had almost 85 grams of cocaine, which is a very large amount. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

