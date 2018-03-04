Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukraine’s defense ministry confirms it is ready to observe ceasefire in Donbass

March 04, 16:16 UTC+3 KIEV

The truce will come into force at midnight on March 5

KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces are ready to observe the agreement on ceasefire in Donbass, which will come into force on March 5, the authority’s press service said on Sunday.

‘Absolute ceasefire’ in Donbass not approved yet — OSCE

Ousted Ukrainian president vows to do his utmost to unite Ukraine, help Donbass residents

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ATO area (the so-called anti-terrorist operation - TASS) in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions are ready to all events to implement and support ceasefire along the entire line of engagement in Ukraine’s east", the press service said.

Earlier on Sunday, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics said their forces were ordered to observe strictly the upcoming ceasefire.

On February 28, participants in the Contact Group’s meeting in Minsk agreed yet another ceasefire, due to begin from midnight to March 5.

Ukraine crisis
