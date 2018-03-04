Ukraine’s defense ministry confirms it is ready to observe ceasefire in Donbass

KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces are ready to observe the agreement on ceasefire in Donbass, which will come into force on March 5, the authority’s press service said on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ATO area (the so-called anti-terrorist operation - TASS) in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions are ready to all events to implement and support ceasefire along the entire line of engagement in Ukraine’s east", the press service said.

Earlier on Sunday, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics said their forces were ordered to observe strictly the upcoming ceasefire.

On February 28, participants in the Contact Group’s meeting in Minsk agreed yet another ceasefire, due to begin from midnight to March 5.