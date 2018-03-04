Kiev utility workers remove opposition’s tent camp outside Ukrainian parliament

KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. Public utility workers of Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Saturday completed demolishing a tent camp outside the parliament, erected by the opposition activists last October and raided by police earlier in the day.

"All tents have already been removed from Grushevsky St., and public utility workers are currently clearing the rubbish and take it out on garbage trucks. They also remove what is left of fences and barricades," the 112.Ukraine TV channel said in a report.

In mid-October 2017, several political parties and public movements held nationwide protests outside the parliament in support of large-scale political reforms. The protesters demanded the adoption of laws on stripping MPs of immunity, setting up the anti-corruption court and amending the election legislation. They also called for a law on impeaching the president. The demonstrators set up a tent camp on Grushevsky Street and also Mariinsky Park, vowing to stay there until their demands were met.

Police, special response teams and National Guard of Ukraine raided the tent camp early on March 3, citing a court order issued as part of the case into attempted seizure of a culture center and the February 7 mass disturbances in downtown Kiev. In clashes that followed, 7 police officers and 13 civilians were injured. A total of 111 protestors were detained, four of them were charged with administrative offenses.

While searching the territory, police found nine RGD-5 grenades, Molotov cocktails and five smoke pellets.

Although investigative procedures on site are already over, police cordons still remain in place.