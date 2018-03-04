Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev utility workers remove opposition’s tent camp outside Ukrainian parliament

World
March 04, 4:53 UTC+3 KIEV

Police, special response teams and National Guard of Ukraine raided the tent camp early on March 3

Share
1 pages in this article
©  EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. Public utility workers of Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Saturday completed demolishing a tent camp outside the parliament, erected by the opposition activists last October and raided by police earlier in the day.

"All tents have already been removed from Grushevsky St., and public utility workers are currently clearing the rubbish and take it out on garbage trucks. They also remove what is left of fences and barricades," the 112.Ukraine TV channel said in a report.

In mid-October 2017, several political parties and public movements held nationwide protests outside the parliament in support of large-scale political reforms. The protesters demanded the adoption of laws on stripping MPs of immunity, setting up the anti-corruption court and amending the election legislation. They also called for a law on impeaching the president. The demonstrators set up a tent camp on Grushevsky Street and also Mariinsky Park, vowing to stay there until their demands were met.

Police, special response teams and National Guard of Ukraine raided the tent camp early on March 3, citing a court order issued as part of the case into attempted seizure of a culture center and the February 7 mass disturbances in downtown Kiev. In clashes that followed, 7 police officers and 13 civilians were injured. A total of 111 protestors were detained, four of them were charged with administrative offenses.

While searching the territory, police found nine RGD-5 grenades, Molotov cocktails and five smoke pellets.

Although investigative procedures on site are already over, police cordons still remain in place.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
2
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
3
Russia’s Sidorova wins pole vault silver at IAAF World Indoor Champs in Birmingham
4
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
5
Russia has various options to counter any military threat — lawmaker
6
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
7
No grounds so far to resume trilateral talks with EU, Ukraine — Russian Energy Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама