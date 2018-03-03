Russia-Iran commission to discuss major projects - Iran’s ambassador

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will discuss financing of major transport and energy projects at the intergovernmental commission’s meeting due on March 5-6 in Moscow, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Nehdi Sanaei said in an interview with TASS.

The previous, 13th meeting in December 2016, he said, hit a record of signed documents and participating companies from both sides.

"The 14th meeting will focus on financing of major projects, development of cooperation in transport, development of electricity trade, and on easier terms for bilateral trade," the diplomat said on Saturday.

The parties will discuss the power plant in Hormozgan, modernization of the Ramin power plant in Ahvaz. Other topics would include interfacing the countries’ banking payment systems in 2018, and cooperation in pharmaceuticals, the ambassador said.