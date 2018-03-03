Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Аmbassador: Iran was ready for US’ quitting the nuclear deal

World
March 03, 13:55 UTC+3

Iran realizes violations by the West, but still open to negotiations

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Iran has always realized the U.S. could quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program and got ready for it, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Nehdi Sanaei said in an interview with TASS.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the pessimism regarding the Western countries’ positions, has been moving forward the negotiations process on JCPOA, and, of course, has always realized the West’s possible violations, especially by the U.S., and thus has got prepared for the U.S. quitting the deal," the diplomat said.

