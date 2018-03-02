Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Ukrainian president says he had no direct contacts with Manafort

World
March 02, 16:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Yanukovich, he did not sign any agreements with Manafort and "personally did not establish any payments for his work"

Share
1 pages in this article
Ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich

Ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has said he had no direct contacts with former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, while the Party of Regions’ administration worked with him.

"We started working with Paul Manafort in the second half of 2005, and the parliamentary election campaign in the spring of 2006, then the 2007 elections and the 2010 presidential election were held with the participation of Manafort and his team who worked with the office of the Party of Regions," he told reporters at a TASS news conference. "I had no personal contacts [with him] as such. He [Manafort] worked mostly with the administration of the Party of Regions. I have not seen him and heard nothing about him since I left Ukraine."

Read also
Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Kremlin denies any involvement in Manafort-Deripaska contacts

According to Yanukovich, he did not sign any agreements with Manafort and "personally did not establish any payments for his work."

"This issue had never been raised while I was in office," the former president said.

"After the 2010 election, Manafort was my consultant, that was why he took part in meetings on international issues, Yanukovich explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Viktor Yanukovych
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
2
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
3
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
4
Germany voices concerns over Putin’s remarks on new weapons
5
Qatar mulls buying Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
6
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
7
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама