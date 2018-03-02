Beijing praises relations with Moscow

BEIJING, March 2. /TASS/. Relations with Russia are an example of international cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Friday, commenting on the statements Russian President Vladimir Putin made concerning relations between Moscow and Beijing.

"Relations between China and Russia area an example of mutually beneficial bilateral contacts," the Chinese diplomat said, adding that China’s authorities welcomed Putin’s statement about bilateral ties and were pleased to see Russia developing successfully. "We are pleased to see that the situation in Russia has been constantly improving under Putin’s guidance," Hua Chunying added.

According to her, the development of equal friendly relations between China and Russia, will positively affect global peace and stability.

In his March 1 State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the country’s success in developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. The head of state noted that Russia also had privileged strategic ties with India. At the same time, in Putin’s words, Russia’s relations with many countries were about to gain a new momentum.