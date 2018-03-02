Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese foreign minister claims Russia boosting nuclear potential on unilateral basis

World
March 02, 8:30 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Japanese top diplomat comments on Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly

Share
1 pages in this article
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono

© EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

TOKYO, March 2. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono claimed on Friday that Russia and China were increasing their nuclear arsenals on a unilateral basis.

Read also

Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies

"After the end of the Cold War, the United States has been consistently reducing its nuclear armaments. However, Russia and China have been boosting them, and this is the fact," the minister said.

The Japanese top diplomat commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday.

In his speech, Putin said that Russia had launched the development and testing of state-of-the-art systems of strategic arms, such as the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the ABM Treaty on a unilateral basis and practical deployment of the system on the US territory and beyond, including in Japan.

Russia has also created a small-size super-powerful nuclear power plant that can be installed on a cruise missile, which will ensure an unlimited flight range and invulnerability to missile and air defense systems, Putin said. Russia has also developed an unmanned underwater vehicle capable of carrying nuclear warheads, he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
2
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
3
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
4
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
5
Russia may authorize transit of sanctioned EU goods provided full traceability — official
6
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
7
Gazprom disagrees with Stockholm arbitration ruling in dispute with Naftogaz
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама