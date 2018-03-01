Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants continue shelling humanitarian corridor from Eastern Ghouta — defense official

World
March 01, 10:55 UTC+3

The third humanitarian pause came into force on March 1

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ghouta Media Center via AP

DAMASCUS, March 1. /TASS/. Mortar shelling of the humanitarian corridor from Eastern Ghouta continued on Thursday, Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, told Russian reporters.

Read also

Humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta sabotaged for second consecutive day

Russia doing its best to maintain humanitarian pauses in Eastern Ghouta – Kremlin

Second humanitarian pause begins in Eastern Ghouta

Terrorists and opposition forces sabotaging humanitarian pause in Syria – senior diplomat

The third humanitarian pause came into force at 09:00 Damascus time (10:00 Moscow time).

Civilians in Eastern Ghouta have been contacting Syrian human rights activists en masse asking for their assistance in leaving the territories seized by militants, he went on. 

"According to the information, over the past 24 hours the number of requests from the citizens of Eastern Ghouta to the human rights activists has increased manyfold. They ask to provide assistance and help in leaving the territory controlled by the militants," Zolotukhin said.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu announced that under President Vladimir Putin’s order a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 local time was declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27. The first two humanitarian pauses were disrupted due to the militants’ shelling.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
3
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
4
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
5
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
7
Putin’s State of the Nation Address sets new record
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама