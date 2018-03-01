Militants continue shelling humanitarian corridor from Eastern Ghouta — defense official

DAMASCUS, March 1. /TASS/. Mortar shelling of the humanitarian corridor from Eastern Ghouta continued on Thursday, Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, told Russian reporters.

The third humanitarian pause came into force at 09:00 Damascus time (10:00 Moscow time).

Civilians in Eastern Ghouta have been contacting Syrian human rights activists en masse asking for their assistance in leaving the territories seized by militants, he went on.

"According to the information, over the past 24 hours the number of requests from the citizens of Eastern Ghouta to the human rights activists has increased manyfold. They ask to provide assistance and help in leaving the territory controlled by the militants," Zolotukhin said.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu announced that under President Vladimir Putin’s order a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 local time was declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27. The first two humanitarian pauses were disrupted due to the militants’ shelling.