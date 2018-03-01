Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense minister suggests setting up commission for Syria’s Raqqa in letter to UN envoy

World
March 01, 6:14 UTC+3

The document suggests "opening humanitarian corridors from Al-Tanf and Rukban, and establishing an international commission to evaluate the humanitarian situation in Raqqa"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian president's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has proposed setting up an international commission to evaluate humanitarian situation in Syria’s Raqqa in a note to UN envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

The document, transferred via diplomatic channels, suggests "opening humanitarian corridors from Al-Tanf and Rukban, and establishing an international commission to evaluate the humanitarian situation in Raqqa."

It also describes "a complex of measures being carried out on an instruction from the Russian president by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties.

According to the documents, ‘humanitarian pauses’ were being held near the settlements of Duma and Arbil to enable the evacuation of civilians from Eastern Ghouta. "During this period, the Syrian government troops will stop their strikes on terrorists," the statement reads.

In addition, a humanitarian corridor for civilians was prepared near the settlement of Al-Wafideen.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov described the situation in Raqqa as a humanitarian crisis, which "is being ignored by ‘liberators’ from the US-led coalition." Air strikes have destroyed more than 80% of buildings in the city, while residential areas have been cut off water and electricity supplies, he said. According to him, around 40,000 people currently remain in Raqqa, which used to be home to more than 200,000 citizens before the US-led coalition’s offensive.

According to the official, up to 60,000 refugees are forcibly held by militant groups in the Al-Rukban camp located in the US-controlled zone surrounding the Al Tanf base.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
3
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
4
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
5
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
6
Russia begins tests of promising Sarmat missile complex
7
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама