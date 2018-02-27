Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian court releases Polish journalist

World
February 27, 20:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maciejczuk was detained in the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Mytishchi City Court in the Moscow Region has returned to the police the case files on expelling Polish journalist and blogger Tomasz Maciejczuk from Russia for violating the migration legislation, a source in the court informed TASS.

Maciejczuk was detained in the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning.

"The Mytishchi court will not examine the Maciejczuk case files today, as the judge returned them because of the alleged violations. The defendant was released," the source said.

A source in the law enforcement agencies earlier said searches had been conducted in the Polish journalist’s apartment in Mytishchi as part of the criminal case on inciting ethnic strife (Section 282 of Russia’s Criminal Code). Law enforcers also checked the legality of his stay in Russia.

Maciejczuk known for his anti-Russian statements took part in various talks shows on the Russian federal television channels on numerous occasions. He also gained notoriety after taking part in vandalizing Soviet soldiers’ graves in Poland.

