Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US ambassador to Russia expects relations between two countries will improve in 2018

World
February 27, 13:01 UTC+3 KAZAN

Earlier, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin reported that Washington will introduce new restrictions for Moscow within 30 days

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, February 27. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman expects that relations between Moscow and Washington will improve in 2018.

Read also

US to launch new campaign to counter foreign propaganda

The ambassador complained that he always gets "sanctions questions more than about anything else in our relationship." "The sanctions are there for underline political challenges we had in our relationship, and as soon as these issues are addressed, then I think we will see more progress," he said in a speech to Kazan State Medical University students. "I’m optimistic about 2018, I think 2018 could be a year when we'll end the year on a higher note than we began the year."

"Sometimes when we read the newspapers or listen to television we think that there is nothing more in the US-Russian relationship than arguing between Washington and Moscow," Huntsman noted. However, in his opinion, the two countries may cooperate despite the sanctions, including in the science and business. The US and Russia should counter cancer together, which would be an important issue, he said.

On Monday, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin reported that Washington will introduce new restrictions for Moscow within 30 days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Setting up Syrian de-escalation zones with US, Russian support futile, expert believes
2
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
3
French president’s visit to Russia may become milestone in bilateral relations
4
'Bad debts' bank may be set up in Russia
5
Police officers injured in clashes near Ukraine's parliament
6
Most Russians believe Syria military campaign achieved its goal — poll
7
Russia urges US to ensure that contested points on New START Treaty are ironed out
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама