Ukrainian extremists stage provocation near Russian Consulate in Odessa

KIEV, February 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists on Monday hurled flares at the compound of Russia’s Consulate General in Odessa and sprayed the fence of the compound with paint.

"After singing the Ukrainian national anthem participants in the protest hurled blazing flares across the fence of the legation and sprinkled the fence with paint," Ukrinform news agency said.

About 30 members of various nationalistic organizations came to the Consulate. They explained for their actions saying they were marking the fourth anniversary since the events related to Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

About 50 policemen could be seen near the Consulate during the action but they did not stop the nationalists.

The offices and missions of various Russian organizations and companies regularly become targets of attacks by numerous Ukrainian far-right nationalists on the background of frantic anti-Russian rhetoric on the part of the incumbent Ukrainian authorities.

One of the most recent instances of these attacks occurred on February 17 in Kiev, when several dozens of extremists organized a rampage in the mission of the Russian state agency for communications with fellow-countrymen abroad [Rossotrudnichestvo]. They broke into the office, covered its walls with insulting graffiti and tore down the Russian flag.

In addition to Rossotrudnichestvo, they tried to organize rampages in the offices of two Russian banking institutions, Alpha Bank and Sberbank located nearby.

Following the February 2014 coup d’etat in Kiev, the authorities of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol held a referendum on March 16, 2014, on reunification with Russia after sixty years under the sway of Ukraine. More than 80% of registered voters came to the polls and of that number, 96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted in favor of reunification.

On March 18, 2014, President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation, and both houses of Russian parliament ratified it on March 21.

In spite of more than convincing results of the referendum, Kiev and its outside supporters, primarily the U.S. and the EU, refuse to recognize the results of voting.