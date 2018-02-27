Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian extremists stage provocation near Russian Consulate in Odessa

World
February 27, 0:55 UTC+3 KIEV

About 50 policemen could be seen near the Consulate during the action but they did not stop the nationalists

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, February 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists on Monday hurled flares at the compound of Russia’s Consulate General in Odessa and sprayed the fence of the compound with paint.

"After singing the Ukrainian national anthem participants in the protest hurled blazing flares across the fence of the legation and sprinkled the fence with paint," Ukrinform news agency said.

About 30 members of various nationalistic organizations came to the Consulate. They explained for their actions saying they were marking the fourth anniversary since the events related to Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

About 50 policemen could be seen near the Consulate during the action but they did not stop the nationalists.

The offices and missions of various Russian organizations and companies regularly become targets of attacks by numerous Ukrainian far-right nationalists on the background of frantic anti-Russian rhetoric on the part of the incumbent Ukrainian authorities.

One of the most recent instances of these attacks occurred on February 17 in Kiev, when several dozens of extremists organized a rampage in the mission of the Russian state agency for communications with fellow-countrymen abroad [Rossotrudnichestvo]. They broke into the office, covered its walls with insulting graffiti and tore down the Russian flag.

In addition to Rossotrudnichestvo, they tried to organize rampages in the offices of two Russian banking institutions, Alpha Bank and Sberbank located nearby.

Following the February 2014 coup d’etat in Kiev, the authorities of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol held a referendum on March 16, 2014, on reunification with Russia after sixty years under the sway of Ukraine. More than 80% of registered voters came to the polls and of that number, 96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted in favor of reunification.

On March 18, 2014, President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation, and both houses of Russian parliament ratified it on March 21.

In spite of more than convincing results of the referendum, Kiev and its outside supporters, primarily the U.S. and the EU, refuse to recognize the results of voting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Setting up Syrian de-escalation zones with US, Russian support futile, expert believes
2
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
3
French president’s visit to Russia may become milestone in bilateral relations
4
'Bad debts' bank may be set up in Russia
5
Police officers injured in clashes near Ukraine's parliament
6
Most Russians believe Syria military campaign achieved its goal — poll
7
Russia urges US to ensure that contested points on New START Treaty are ironed out
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама