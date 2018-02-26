American envoy dismisses accusations of US meddling in Russian election

KAZAN, February 26. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman expressed concern on Monday over accusations that the US is meddling in Russian elections, saying "I don’t know how that’s possible".

He said such accusations have no sense, as "we care deeply about the relationship". "The meddling charges are a little bit nonsensical and I sometimes worry that this becomes an escalation of words when one side accuses the other of meddling," the US ambassador said.

Earlier on Monday news came that the temporary commission for the protection of state sovereignty at the Russian Federation Council will present an annual report on interference in Russia’s affairs from outside at an upper house’s plenary session on February 28. The head of the commission, Senator Andrei Klimov, told TASS that the report will look into attempts of interference in the election campaign underway in Russia.

The presidential election in Russia is slated for March 18.