Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

American envoy dismisses accusations of US meddling in Russian election

World
February 26, 16:58 UTC+3 KAZAN

The presidential election in Russia is slated for March 18

Share
1 pages in this article
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

© Egor Aleev/TASS

KAZAN, February 26. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman expressed concern on Monday over accusations that the US is meddling in Russian elections, saying "I don’t know how that’s possible".

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

He said such accusations have no sense, as "we care deeply about the relationship". "The meddling charges are a little bit nonsensical and I sometimes worry that this becomes an escalation of words when one side accuses the other of meddling," the US ambassador said.

Earlier on Monday news came that the temporary commission for the protection of state sovereignty at the Russian Federation Council will present an annual report on interference in Russia’s affairs from outside at an upper house’s plenary session on February 28. The head of the commission, Senator Andrei Klimov, told TASS that the report will look into attempts of interference in the election campaign underway in Russia.

The presidential election in Russia is slated for March 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online
2
CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Russian envoy calls for engaging constructive powers to work on Syria’s constitution
5
Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister
6
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама