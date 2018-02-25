German chancellor, French president call for putting pressure on Assad

BERLIN, February 25. /TASS/. Germany’s Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron who had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called on Moscow to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad towards fulfilling the UN Security Council’s resolution on ceasefire in Syria, a spokesman for the German cabinet of ministers said on Sunday.

Chancellor Merkel and President Macron stressed the vital importance of a rapid and full-scale fulfilling of the resolution, said Steffen Seibert, the spokesman.

He said they urged Russia to put maximum pressure on the Syrian regime for the purpose of an immediate ending of airstrikes and combat actions.

Merkel and Macron voiced the hope the ceasefire would lay the groundwork for making progress in the search for political solutions at the pan-Syrian talks in Geneva.

"Germany and France remain willing to cooperate with Russia, like they have done so far, and with other international partners for reaching these objectives," Seibert said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, in its turn, Moscow hoped that the overseas patrons of the Syrian antigovernment forces would ensure compliance with the ceasefire on the part of the militants.

"We hope the foreign patrons of the Syrian armed antigovernment groups will finally do their part of the homework and ensure observance of the ceasefire by their clients in the interests of an earliest possible passage of humanitarian convoys," the ministry said. "Let’s watch this process attentively.".