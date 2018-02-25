Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN secretary general hopes for immediate ceasefire in Syria — spokesman

World
February 25, 4:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The secretary general also reminded all parties of their obligation under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure

MOSCOW, Feburary 25. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes the UN Security Council’s resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria and hopes that it will be implemented immediately, his spokesman said on Saturday.

UN Security Council session

UN SC unanimously passes resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire across Syria

"The Secretary-General welcomes the Security Council’s adoption of a resolution demanding a cessation of hostilities throughout Syria for at least 30 days," reads the statement by Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General stresses his expectation that the resolution will be immediately implemented and sustained, particularly to ensure the immediate, safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid and services, the evacuation of the critically sick and wounded and the alleviation of the suffering of the Syrian people," the document says.

The secretary general also reminded all parties of their absolute obligation under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure at all times, including during efforts to combat terrorism.

On Saturday, the United Nations Security Council in a unanimous vote approved Resolution 2401 demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria to allow aid access to the population in need. The document’s co-authors, Kuwait and Sweden, believe that it will allow to improve humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta, a militant-controlled suburb of Damascus besieged by pro-government forces.

Syrian conflict
