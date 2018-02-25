Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN SC unanimously passes resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire across Syria

World
February 25, 0:28 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

The UN Security Council demanded in the resolution the parties to the conflict stop immediately hostilities and abide by the humanitarian pause at least 30 days across Syria

UN Security Council session

UN Security Council session

©  EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 24. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council in a unanimous vote approved the resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria to allow aid access to the population.

The Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia, voted for the document.

The UN Security Council demanded in the resolution the parties to the conflict stop immediately hostilities and abide by the humanitarian pause at least 30 days across Syria. The document urges the parties to the conflict to lift the blockade of populates localities, to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in need and to evacuate the sick and wounded.

The ceasefire would exempt attacks against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and the groups affiliated with it.

