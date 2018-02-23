Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants fire rockets at Damascus hospital from Eastern Ghouta - SANA

World
February 23, 21:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Militants fired a rocket at the hospital in Baghdad Street from Eastern Ghouta damaging the intensive care unit badly

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ghouta Media Center via AP

TASS, February 23. Damascus’ surgical hospital came under a rocket attack carried out by militants from Eastern Ghouta (Damascus’ suburb) on Friday, SANA news agency said.

Militants fired a rocket at the hospital in Baghdad Street from Eastern Ghouta damaging the intensive care unit badly. There were no immediate reports about casualties.

On Friday morning, one person was killed and 15 more injured in a similar attack on Damascus’ district of Salah Ed-Din.

Eastern Ghouta, controlled by militants and besieged by Syrian government forces, is included in one of the Syrian de-escalation zones established in accordance with the May 4 decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to vote for Syria ceasefire resolution at UN but guarantees needed
2
Russia's UN envoy reminds Nikki Haley Russia has legally elected government, not ‘regime’
3
Militants fire rockets at Damascus hospital from Eastern Ghouta - SANA
4
Putin stresses trust is vital in military affairs
5
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
6
Russia to start 5th-generation fighter jet production in Far East in 2018
7
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама