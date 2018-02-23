Militants fire rockets at Damascus hospital from Eastern Ghouta - SANA

TASS, February 23. Damascus’ surgical hospital came under a rocket attack carried out by militants from Eastern Ghouta (Damascus’ suburb) on Friday, SANA news agency said.

Militants fired a rocket at the hospital in Baghdad Street from Eastern Ghouta damaging the intensive care unit badly. There were no immediate reports about casualties.

On Friday morning, one person was killed and 15 more injured in a similar attack on Damascus’ district of Salah Ed-Din.

Eastern Ghouta, controlled by militants and besieged by Syrian government forces, is included in one of the Syrian de-escalation zones established in accordance with the May 4 decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.