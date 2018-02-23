Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US, China invited to Afghanistan conference in Tashkent - Uzbek foreign minister

World
February 23, 19:07 updated at: February 23, 23:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Representatives of Pakistan, Iran, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were also invited to the meeting

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia, China, the United States and some other countries have received invitations to attend the international conference on peace and security in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"As for those who have already received invitations, we proceeded from an assumption that there are actual players that are rather deeply involved in this process and that could have a considerable influence on the further unfolding of events," Kamilov said.

"Therefore, we made a decision to invite Russia, China and the United States at a global level and Pakistan, Iran and India at a regional level," he said.

"Also, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey received invitations along with the United Nations and the European Union as international organizations and some European states that had been willing to attend. They are the UK, Germany, France and Italy," the foreign minister said.

"Unconditionally, taking into consideration the fact that we are located the same region, all Central Asian states will be attending," he added. "The conference will be held at the level of foreign ministers."

Kamilov pointed out that Tashkent did not intend to either just hold a one-off event or to provide a venue for talks.

"Uzbekistan is set to become an active part of the political process as we share a border [with Afghanistan] and we are directly concerned," Kamilov said. "We will be doing our best to make our own contribution to the advent of that political process."

"We are under no illusions [about the outcome of the conference]. We do not think that a peace process will set in [in Afghanistan] right after Tashkent [talks] and everything will be solved," he said. "Nevertheless, something needs to be done and this process should be launched sometime".

