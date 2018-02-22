Serbian foreign minister is grateful to Russia for support on world stage

BELGRADE, February 22. /TASS/. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has expressed gratitude to Russia for constant support on the world stage, he said on Thursday at a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"There are relations of strategic partnership between our countries. Not partnership that is just on paper, like with other countries. As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I am grateful to Russia for constant support of Serbia on the global stage. Russia vetoed the UN Security Council proposals directed against Serbia," the Serbian foreign minister said.

The Russian foreign minister said that the two countries have similar positions on many issues and expressed satisfaction with long-time and fruitful cooperation.

Lavrov is staying in Serbia on a two-day working visit. On Wednesday evening the Russian minister met with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic. On Thursday, a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic was held.