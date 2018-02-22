Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Baghdad hands over to Moscow Russian nationals lured into IS

World
February 22, 13:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Those people did not participate in the Islamic State’s terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Baghdad has handed over to Moscow four women and 27 children, all Russian nationals, who were lured into the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Iraq has returned to Russia 27 children and four women who were lured into the Islamic State group," the Al-Sumaria TV channel said, citing the statement. "They have been handed over to Russia as investigative activities were over," the broadcaster added.

According to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, it has been established that these people did not participate in the Islamic State’s terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces.

