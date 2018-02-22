Serbia intends to stick to policy of military neutrality

BELGRADE, February 22. /TASS/. Serbia adheres and intends to follow the policy of military neutrality in the future, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reported from the scene.

"We talked about military-technical cooperation, which is developing in a positive direction, we are very happy with it and will continue to develop it. Serbia now has a better state of public finances than 3-4 years ago, so Serbia will continue to rapidly modernize its army. We always want to be able to protect our country, our territory. I told Minister Lavrov that Serbia is military-neutral, will remain militarily neutral, and this position of military neutrality will not change. We will soon continue equipping and modernizing our army, and we consider this an important part of our cooperation," the Serbian leader said.

Vucic told TASS earlier that Belgrade intends to purchase from Russia at least six military transport helicopters, as well as air defense systems. Serbian experts are negotiating this issue with representatives of Rosoboronexport. In October 2017, the Serbian Air Force received six MiG-29 fighters from Russia provided in the framework of military-technical assistance program.

In addition, Serbia, as support from Russia, will receive 30 T-72 tanks and 30 reconnaissance and patrol vehicles BRDM-2 free of charge. Buk-M1, Buk-M2 missile systems were also discussed, as well as anti-aircraft missile and gun system Tunguska.