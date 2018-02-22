Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Serbian president hands letter for Putin to Russian foreign minister

World
February 22, 1:18 UTC+3

"It is remarkable that we have never confronted each other throughout 180 years, which is a rare case in the history of any nation around the world," Vucic said

BELGRADE, February 21. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has handed a letter for President Vladimir Putin to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Vucic said on Wednesday at a news conference held with Lavrov after their talks.

"It is remarkable that we have never confronted each other throughout 180 years, which is a rare case in the history of any nation around the world," Vucic said.

"I want to say that I handed Minister Sergei Lavrov a letter for President Putin thanking him for everything he has done for the friendly bilateral relations between Russia and Serbia and hoping for their development in the future, if possible," he said.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic visited Moscow in December 2017. At the talks with Putin in the Kremlin, he focused on the ways to boost political and economic cooperation. Major bilateral documents were signed after the talks. Among them were agreements allowing to increase supplies of Russian natural gas to Serbia and lifting a ban to its re-export.

