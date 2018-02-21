Russian Politics & Diplomacy
NATO to seek cooperation with Russia in Arctic — secretary general

World
February 21, 7:14 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Stoltenberg shares his view on whether NATO should counter "Russia's military buildup in the Arctic"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. NATO member states will seek cooperation with Russia in the Arctic region, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with the Foreign Policy magazine published on Thursday.

Washington using NATO to draw Moscow into new arms race, expert says

When asked whether NATO should counter "Russian military buildup in the Arctic," the NATO head replied:

"We see increased tensions in the North, but we have to continue to strive for lowering the tensions and build cooperation we have developed with Russia over decades."

"Even during the Cold War, we saw cooperation between NATO allies and the Soviet Union up in the north," he went on. "So we have to be present, but in a proportionate, defensive way."

