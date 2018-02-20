Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian reconciliation center in Damascus comes under shelling, no casualties

World
February 20, 23:11 UTC+3
HMEYMIM /Syria/, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on Tuesday it came under massive shelling by militants from Eastern Ghouta.

According to the center, several civilians were killed, no casualties were reported among Russian servicemen.

"Today, Damascus’ dwelling quarters, hotels and the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties came under massive shelling by illegal armed groups from Eastern Ghouta. The shelling caused severe damages and loss of life among civilians. No one from among Russian servicemen were hurt," the center said, adding that nine civilians were wounded in Damascus during the day as militants opened fire from Eastern Ghouta six times.

As follows from the center’s bulletin, the Russian military continue to provide all-round assistance to refugees. During the past day, as many as 266 civilians returned to their homes they had to flee when hostilities broke out. Thus, a total of 242 refugees returned to their home in the province of Deir ez-Zor, 17 - in the province of Homs, and seven - in the province of Damascus.

Apart from that, specialists from the Russian center organized handouts of one tonne of fresh bread to residents of an Aleppo district and delivered drinking water to the settlement of Mazlum in the province of Deir ez-Zor. Medical assistance was provided to 71 Syrians, including 36 children.

Topics
Syrian conflict
