Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Afghan terrorists may be plotting IS-inspired ‘lone wolf’ tactics

World
February 20, 13:43 UTC+3 ODINTSOVO

A new IS deployment base in Pakistan and Afghanistan is being formed in place of the positions lost by terrorists in Syria and Iraq, according to CIS Anti-Terrorism Center

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

ODINTSOVO /Moscow Region/, February 20. /TASS/. Terrorist groups are diligently encouraging ‘lone wolf’ attacks similar to the one that occurred in the Dagestani regional town of Kizlyar last weekend from Afghanistan’s territory, Head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC) Andrey Novikov said at a meeting of the heads of CIS member-countries’ national anti-terrorist centers.

"These so-called ‘inspired attacks’ carried out by international terrorist organizations from Afghan territory in other countries, that is, the promotion of ‘lone wolf’ tactics pose a serious threat to CIS states. Calls for [such attacks] have already been disseminated in the media space of the Islamic State (IS) international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), broadcasted in the languages of CIS nationalities," he elaborated.

Read also

FSB chief says terrorists adopting 'autonomous jihad' tactics

According to Novikov, a new IS deployment base in Pakistan and Afghanistan is being formed in place of the positions lost by terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

On Sunday, an armed man opened fire at people leaving an Orthodox church in the city of Kizlyar killing four and wounding four others, including police and National Guard officers. One of those wounded later died in a local hospital. All the victims had gunshot wounds. The gunman was later shot dead by the police while trying to flee the scene.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Sections 105 (murder with aggravating factors) and 317 (attempt on the life of a law enforcer) of the Russian Criminal Code. According to the committee’s spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko, investigators are not ruling out the premise that the Kizlyar shooting could have been a terror attack.

Opinion

Author: ALEXANDROVA Lyudmila Alexandrova
Lyudmila

Al-Qaeda gets more active, competes with Islamic State

Go to Opinions

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism Islamic State
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
2
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
3
Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration law shows Kiev set to to resolve conflict by force — DPR
4
Doping charges against Krushelnitsky impact Russian women curlers' results, says expert
5
One year on: Remembering Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin
6
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
7
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама