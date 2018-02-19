Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Tillerson opens up about meeting with Putin as US Secretary of State

World
February 19, 5:47 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to the US Secretary of State, the meeting was different from the contacts he had with the Russian leader as Exxon CEO

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian President Vladimir Putin

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexey Nikolsky/TASS

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken about his April 2017 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with CBS.

According to him, the meeting was different from the contacts he had with the Russian leader as Exxon CEO.

Read also

US president Trump calls Putin ‘tough cookie’

"It was different," he said, adding "the only thing I said to him was ‘Mr. President, same man, different hat’."

"The dynamic changed because the issues were different," Tillerson went on to say.

"What he is representing is different than what I now represent. And I said to him, ‘I now represent the American people.’ And I think it was important that that be said right up front. And he clearly got, I mean, he clearly understood that as well," he noted.

The meeting between Putin and Tillerson took place in Moscow on April 13, 2017. The parties discussed a number of bilateral issues and the situation in Syria.

Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
