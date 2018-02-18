Russian Politics & Diplomacy
German, Norwegian representatives to visit DPR on February 19-20 - DPR foreign ministry

World
February 18, 16:52 UTC+3 DONETSK

A delegation of politicians, businessmen and humanitarian organization activists from Germany and Norway will arrive in the DPR on Monday, February 19, 2018

DONETSK, February 18. /TASS/. Representatives from Germany and Norway will visit the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on February 19-20, a spokesman for the DPR foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"A delegation of politicians, businessmen and humanitarian organization activists from Germany and Norway will arrive in the DPR on Monday, February 19, 2018. The aim of the visit to be held under the auspices of the DPR’s foreign ministry is to develop popular diplomacy between German, Norway and the Donetsk People’s Republic," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to the spokesman, member of the delegation will include Andreas Maurer, the head of the German faction "Die Linke" in the parliament of Quakenbr·ck and head of Germany’s Popular Diplomacy project, Sergej Funk, a businessman from Lower Saxony, Stefan Brem, an activist of the German humanitarian organization Asorix e.V, Andreas Frauenstein of the Happy Children of Germany humanitarian organization, and Hendrik Weber of Norway’s Popular Diplomacy public organization.

The visit will last two days.

