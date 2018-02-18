Italian minister to participate in St. Petersburg forum - ambassador

SOCHI, February 18. /TASS/. Italy will be represented at St. Petersburg’s International Economic Forum at the level of a minister, Italy’s Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

"Italy will be represented by its minister, most likely by the economy minister," he said, adding major agreements would be signed during the event.

According to the diplomat, in autumn, Italy will host another meeting of the Russia-Italy council on economic, industrial and currency-financial cooperation. "It is too early to speak about any contracts, but the parties continue active negotiations," he told TASS.