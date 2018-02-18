Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italian minister to participate in St. Petersburg forum - ambassador

World
February 18, 16:14 UTC+3 SOCHI

In autumn, Italy will host another meeting of the Russia-Italy council on economic, industrial and currency-financial cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, February 18. /TASS/. Italy will be represented at St. Petersburg’s International Economic Forum at the level of a minister, Italy’s Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

"Italy will be represented by its minister, most likely by the economy minister," he said, adding major agreements would be signed during the event.

According to the diplomat, in autumn, Italy will host another meeting of the Russia-Italy council on economic, industrial and currency-financial cooperation. "It is too early to speak about any contracts, but the parties continue active negotiations," he told TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four killed, four wounded by unidentified shooter in Dagestan’s Kizlyar - source
2
Prime Minister of Moldova calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria
3
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
4
Ukraine’s OUN neo-Nazi group attacks Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev
5
Olympic hockey players from Russia beat Team USA 4-0 in preliminary round
6
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
7
Russian naval aviation to get about 50 modernized Ka-27 helicopters by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама