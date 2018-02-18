Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Issue of UN mission in Donbass requires Russia-Ukraine dialogue - ambassador

World
February 18, 16:10 UTC+3 SOCHI

According to Italy’s Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano, Rome’s position is that the deployment of the UN mission in Donbass "potentially could unblock the conflict

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, February 18. /TASS/. A direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev is necessary for structuring the UN mission’s mandate in Donbass, Italy’s Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

According to the diplomat, Rome’s position is that the deployment of the UN mission in Donbass "potentially could unblock the conflict." Italy, as OSCE’s chair, is interested in the highest coordination between OSCE and UN. "But, clearly, here would be necessary a direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to structure that mission’s mandate," the ambassador said.

"We shall continue the efforts in this direction, as, like I have said, it is the only opportunity to unblock the conflict," he added.

On December 14, 2017, while addressing his annual news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow did not have any objections to bringing Donbass under international control, provided Kiev held direct talks with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR). Putin pointed out that Russia had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on deploying UN forces to Donbass in order to protect OSCE Special Monitoring Mission’s observers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four killed, four wounded by unidentified shooter in Dagestan’s Kizlyar - source
2
Prime Minister of Moldova calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria
3
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
4
Ukraine’s OUN neo-Nazi group attacks Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev
5
Olympic hockey players from Russia beat Team USA 4-0 in preliminary round
6
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
7
Russian naval aviation to get about 50 modernized Ka-27 helicopters by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама