Supporters of former Georgian leader call for Ukrainian president’s impeachment

KIEV, February 18. /TASS/. Supporters of Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili have come to Kiev’s Taras Shevchenko Park to call for President Pyotr Poroshenko’s impeachment.

Organizers say about 3,000 people take part in the march on Sunday.

Saakashvili’s closest supporter David Sakvarelidze said the oppositionists would not stop insisting on their demands, "even though Saakashvili has been thrown out of the country."

"We shall throw away Poroshenko to history’s wasteland," he said. The crowd interrupted the speech by chanting "Resignation!"

The rally’s participants are lining up to head for the Mikhailovskaya Square, where they plan to continue the protest.