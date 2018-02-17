Russian observers register twelve ceasefire violations in Syria

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian side registered in Syria over past 24 hours twelve ceasefire violations, the Turkish monitors - four, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 12 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (one), Damascus (six), and Latakia (five)," the Defense Ministry said. "The Turkish side has registered four cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (two) and Damascus (two)."

"Most cases of unselective firing from small arms and mortars have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groupings," the ministry added.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held one humanitarian action in the settlement of Banduqa, Aleppo province. Civilians received 1.1 ton of food and medical supplies," the bulletin reads. "Total number of humanitarian actions is 1,754, with a total weight of cargo delivered - 2456.6 tons."

"Over the last 24 hours, medical aid has been provided to 62 citizens," the ministry said. "In total, 70,815 people have received medical aid."

"Over the last 24 hours, one ceasefire agreement has been signed with the settlement of Jub al-Aama, Aleppo province," the Defense Ministry reported.

Syrian de-escalation zones

In accordance with a decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey - the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - in May 2017, de-escalation zones began to be set up in Syria. In mid-September, the guarantor countries announced the establishment of all the four de-escalation zones.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.

On December 11, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Hmeymim air base in Syria and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to begin the withdrawal of troops from the country. On December 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Putin that his order to withdraw the Russian troops from Syria had been fulfilled.

Sochi Syrian Congress

On January 31, participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, adopted a 12-point statement outlining positions on their country’s future. The document stipulates Syria should maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing at the same the Syrian people hold the prerogative to determine the country’s future through elections.