Normandy Four leaders may meet in Munich on February 16 — source

World
February 16, 15:16 UTC+3 MUNICH

The Munich Security Conference 2018 will be held from February 16 to February 18

MUNICH /Germany/, February 16. /TASS/. A meeting of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) foreign ministers on the settlement of the situation in Donbass may be held on Friday evening on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a source from a European delegation familiar with the issue told TASS on Friday ahead of the conference.

"A meeting of the Normandy format ministers is possible: it is scheduled for Friday evening, but has not been officially confirmed yet," the source said.

The Normandy format of negotiations on Ukraine has existed since June 2014. During the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany first discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. It was followed by multiple high-level meetings and telephone talks, as well as contacts between foreign ministers.

The 54th Munich Security Conference will start at 14:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel and will run until February 18. The forum involves more than 500 politicians, business and scientific representatives and members of human rights organizations the world over. This year Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in it.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
