Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow police in search of those sending envelopes with powder to foreign embassies

World
February 16, 12:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, several foreign embassies in Moscow received envelopes containing a powdery substance

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow police are searching for those who could have sent envelopes with powder to foreign embassies on behalf of Russian parliament member Sergei Zheleznyak, a source in the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Department told TASS. According to the source, the lawmaker stated to the police that he had nothing to do with the incident.

"Member of the Russian State Duma [lower house of parliament] Sergei Zheleznyak contacted the police and said that foreign embassies had received envelopes containing a powdery substance and a letter, which claimed to have been written by him. The parliament member stated that he had nothing to do with the incident. Police are taking steps to establish those behind it," the source said.

According to earlier reports, several foreign embassies in Moscow received envelopes containing a powdery substance. Police figured out that the substance posed no danger.

On Thursday, Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Deputy Chairman Sergei Zheleznyak said that the letter, which announced alleged plans to hold "an international campaign dubbed A Gift of Crimean Land," was a provocation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
3
Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security
4
Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria
5
Northern Sea Route may make it possible to change logistical flows in Russia
6
US mulls introducing protectionist measures against aluminum and steel suppliers
7
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама