Moscow police in search of those sending envelopes with powder to foreign embassies

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow police are searching for those who could have sent envelopes with powder to foreign embassies on behalf of Russian parliament member Sergei Zheleznyak, a source in the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Department told TASS. According to the source, the lawmaker stated to the police that he had nothing to do with the incident.

"Member of the Russian State Duma [lower house of parliament] Sergei Zheleznyak contacted the police and said that foreign embassies had received envelopes containing a powdery substance and a letter, which claimed to have been written by him. The parliament member stated that he had nothing to do with the incident. Police are taking steps to establish those behind it," the source said.

According to earlier reports, several foreign embassies in Moscow received envelopes containing a powdery substance. Police figured out that the substance posed no danger.

On Thursday, Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Deputy Chairman Sergei Zheleznyak said that the letter, which announced alleged plans to hold "an international campaign dubbed A Gift of Crimean Land," was a provocation.