Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US accuses Russia of NotPetya ransomware attack

World
February 16, 5:28 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US administration alleges that the attack was "part of the Kremlin’s ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. The White House on Thursday claimed that Russia was behind the 2017 NotPetya ransomware attack in June 2017, which inflicted multibillion losses in Europe, Asia and the Western Hemisphere.

"In June 2017, the Russian military launched the most destructive and costly cyber-attack in history," a statement by the White House reads. "The attack, dubbed "NotPetya," quickly spread worldwide, causing billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia, and the Americas."

The US administration alleges that the attack was "part of the Kremlin’s ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine" and "demonstrates ever more clearly Russia’s involvement in the ongoing conflict."

"This was also a reckless and indiscriminate cyber-attack that will be met with international consequences," the White House said.

On June 27, 2017, a ransomware blocking access to data and demanding money for unblocking it attacked dozens of energy, telecom and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine, spreading across the world afterwards. Experts from the Group-IB computer security company said the Petya encrypting ransomware was behind the massive cyber attack. The malware prevented operating systems from loading, blocked computers and demanded a ransom of the Bitcoin equivalent of $300. Kaspersky Lab later came to the conclusion that the world had faced a new ransomware, naming it NotPetya.

The Kremlin has earlier rejected similar allegations of Russia’s involvement. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov strongly rejected the claims as "groundless," adding that they were part of the "similarly groundless campaign based on hatred against Russia.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Russian presidential vote to be held in 145 countries
3
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
4
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
5
Fire at Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok put out
6
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
7
Siemens set to participate in new power facilities upgrade program in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама