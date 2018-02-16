Serbian Orthodox Church faces economic blockade — Russia’s OSCE envoy

VIENNA, February 16. /TASS/. Kosovo Albanians are trying to impose an economic blockade of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Russia’s OSCE envoy, Alexander Lukashevich, said on Thursday.

"The Serbian Orthodox Church still faces mistreatment. Kosovo Albanians are trying to impose an economic blockade on it, to deprive it of its property and all means of subsistence," the Russian diplomat told a session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

As an example, Lukashevich cited the controversies over the Visoki Decani monastery, which is designated by UNESCO as a heritage site in danger. Local authorities ignore various decisions, including court rulings, which confirm the monastery’s property right to the adjacent territory. In addition, he said, a monastery in Dakovica was recently besieged by radicals, and police had to intervene and deliver food and other necessities to nuns.

Russia expects OSCE to step up its efforts "to counter the radical nationalism among Kosovo Albanians," the ambassador added.

"Abetting radicals will lead to new problems for Serbia’s Kosovo and for bordering states. It is a part of a wider problem of encouraging radical nationalism on the OSCE territory, which threatens to undermine stability at the continent," the Russian envoy said.