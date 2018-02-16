An-148 planes back in operation after deadly crash

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. After extra technical checks that followed a deadly crash near Moscow last weekend, Russia’s Saratov Airlines air carrier has resumed flights of its An-148 aircraft, the company said on Thursday.

"Following extra technical inspections of An-148 planes by its aircraft maintenance specialists, the Saratov Airlines air carrier resumes flights of this type of aircraft under the existing schedule, but with a flight instructor added to each crew," the company said in a statement, posted on its website. "Aircraft in the company’s fleet fully correspond to all standards laid down by operational documents."

On February 11, a Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 passenger aircraft en route to the town of Orsk in southern Urals crashed several minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people aboard. The aircraft’s wreckage was found near the Stepanovskoye settlement in the Moscow Region.

The company grounded all of its An-148 aircraft after the crash.