Residential districts shelled in Damascus, 7 civilians injured - Reconciliation center

HMEYMIM, February 15. /TASS/. Seven civilians were injured in the past 24 hours when militants from Eastern Ghouta shelled residential districts of Damascus, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"Illegal armed groups continue to shell residential districts of Damascus from Eastern Ghouta. Eight shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours. The militants fired ten mortar rounds. Seven civilians were injured," the center said in a statement.

In the past day, the center distributed one tonne of fresh bread among residents of Aleppo and delivered potable water to a town in the Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The center also assisted in providing humanitarian and medical aid to residents of eastern districts of the Deir ez-Zor governorate, who are returning to their homes.

In total, 174 people returned to their homes in the past 24 hours, including seven in Homs, 11 in Damascus and 156 in Deir ez-Zor.