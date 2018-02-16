Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Residential districts shelled in Damascus, 7 civilians injured - Reconciliation center

World
February 16, 0:22 UTC+3

Eight shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours

Share
1 pages in this article

HMEYMIM, February 15. /TASS/. Seven civilians were injured in the past 24 hours when militants from Eastern Ghouta shelled residential districts of Damascus, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"Illegal armed groups continue to shell residential districts of Damascus from Eastern Ghouta. Eight shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours. The militants fired ten mortar rounds. Seven civilians were injured," the center said in a statement.

In the past day, the center distributed one tonne of fresh bread among residents of Aleppo and delivered potable water to a town in the Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The center also assisted in providing humanitarian and medical aid to residents of eastern districts of the Deir ez-Zor governorate, who are returning to their homes.

In total, 174 people returned to their homes in the past 24 hours, including seven in Homs, 11 in Damascus and 156 in Deir ez-Zor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
2
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
3
Russian presidential vote to be held in 145 countries
4
NATO’s declared readiness to work with Russia runs counter to practical deeds — diplomat
5
Fire at Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok put out
6
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
7
Donetsk rejects Kiev’s proposal of ’16 for 6’ prisoner swap - ombudsperson
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама